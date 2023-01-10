Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business.

The singer started his acting career as a child artist, where he was seen in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Pardes.

He made his debut in the Bollywood movie Shaapit. It was on this movie set that he met his wife Shweta Agarwal, who was a lead.

Aditya also sang many Bollywood songs like "Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun" and "Tattad Tattad" from the movie Ram Leela and the most recent one being "Ji Huzoor" from Shamshera.

He had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

He was last seen as the host of Indian Idol Season 13, where he entertained the audience.

The audience loves him as a host of reality shows and his witty nature is loved by one and all.

These days, he is celebrating the success of his new song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar 2 which has become a chartbuster hit. It is special as he sang it with his dad, Udit Narayan.

These days, he is seen as the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 35, where he is host of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the singer and host and asked him how the experience was working with his dad and the challenges he faces on being a host.

As a host, what are the challenges you face in handling tough situations, especially when the judges don’t give a good comment and a contestant feels de- motivated?

I mean, honestly, I keep my heart filled with love and that takes care of everything as they need that little bit of encouragement. The thing is that it feels good that they feel I am a part of their family. So when they meet me, it’s not like meeting a celebrity. They feel like they know me as I live in their television box. So I don’t have to do anything to establish that bond.

I just have to continue the heartfelt love and I do that naturally, as we are spending so much time together. They are putting their best foot forward and giving their hundred percent. From me, they need encouragement and that’s what I do. It comes naturally to me.

What would you say about the other judges on the show, Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Neeti Mohan?

Anu Malik is a huge public figure. He is a very good guy and very encouraging to young talent.

Himesh is in the storm and he has his own label. He keeps giving people opportunities so that’s kind of an advantage you have if he is the judge of the show. He gives people something to look forward to. If he likes a voice, he doesn’t care about anything. He asks them to come for recording the next day, which I love about him.

Neeti is the sweetest person I have met. She is fully sorted in her head and is a huge name. That’s how people look up to her. Since she has also entered motherhood, we bond on those things. She is like an elder sister for contestants.

How was it to collaborate with your father after so many years in the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar 2?

It was really special and the song is a chartbuster. The film made Rs. 500 crores, but that all is secondary. Just think about it - I was in the eight standard when Gadar 1 released. I had seen both Lagaan and Gadar and loved it. Plus, my father sang almost all the songs in both the movies. I wanted to become a singer and musician, but not in my dreams did I imagine that my father and I would sing a song together, that too for Gadar 2! I would like to thank Mithoon and the director as it was their idea that they wanted the real father and son duo to sing for the reel father and son duo. It's surreal and I feel blessed and grateful.

Well, there is no doubt that Aditya is loved as a singer, actor and host and he is extremely versatile in whatever he does.

