EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Singh Bundela to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

Sony TV rolled out another mythological drama series Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala a few months ago.  A lot of well-known actors are roped in to play pivotal roles. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 14:42
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television. 

The viewers have seen so many TV shows being launched within just three months of the year 2022.

Sony TV has an amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming months. 

The channel launched a beautiful show a few months ago titled Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala. 

Actress Neha Sargam is seen playing the role of Mata Yashoda in the show while Rahul Sharma is playing the character of Nand.

Child actor Aarya Bhadra was earlier seen playing the young Krishna. 

With the show taking a leap, child actor Trisha Sharda is playing the role of young Krishna. 

We had earlier reported about a lot of actors entering the show ever since the launch. 

And now, we have learnt that actor Aditya Singh Bundela is roped in for the show. 

The actor is seen playing the role of Bajrangi.

Aditya is known for his roles in Wagle Ki Duniya and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. 

ALSO READ:  OMG! TV actress Neha Sargam doesn’t look the same any more

Neha is known for her roles in shows like Punar Vivah, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Mahabharat, Doli Armaanon Ki, Parmavatar Shri Krishna, Naya MahiSagar, Ramayan, Savdhaan India, Yeh hai Aashiqui, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Sargam has been confirmed for Sony Tv's Baal Krishna

