Exclusive! Adivasis initiate protest at the gates of Film City; major jam erupts as actors try to enter their sets

MUMBAI:Film City has several sets and there is a lot of footfall in terms of actors travelling to their sets and going back home. There are a lot of common people too who live there who travel to and fro for their daily work.

However, these days the security seems to have beefed up as there are stringent checks on the gates of the estate. This has led to the common men protesting as thorough checks daily consumes time and think they feel harassed.

A source informed, “There is a new Managing Director appointed at Film City who has issued strict guidelines. Stringent checks are held at the gates and adivasis who travel to and fro have to provide aadhar cards as their identity proof. Also, the vendors such as the vegetable sellers are stopped from taking their goods inside or outside Film City.

As a protest, they gathered this morning outside the gate of Film City thereby causing a jam for actors to enter.”

