Exclusive! Adnan Khan and I had a good chemistry and it is our friendship which helped reflect the bond on-screen: Aditi Dev Sharma on shooting for Katha Ankahee

Ardent fans of Viaan and Katha, the lead characters of the show, were disappointed as they thoroughly enjoyed the sizzling chemistry. TellyChakkar got in touch with Aditi to know her experience shooting for the show.
MUMBAI: Katha Ankahee is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show starred Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in the leading roles and now, the serial has gone off-air. While speculations were rife about the show not performing well and the channel planning to lift the show off the tube, it was indeed sad to know that the news was true. Ardent fans of Viaan and Katha, the lead characters of the show, were disappointed as they thoroughly enjoyed the sizzling chemistry. (Also Read: Aww! Check out Katha Ankahee fame Aditi Dev Sharma's sweet family moments)

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aditi to know her experience shooting for the show.

Aditi said, “I have had a fantastic experience shooting for Katha Ankahee. The reason I had taken this show up was because it was unconventional and it was also a challenge if the masses will like it or not. Luckily, Adnan and I had a good chemistry and it is our friendship which helped reflect the bond on-screen.”

When asked if she is missing shooting for the show, Aditi expressed, “It has been 10 days and I am already missing shooting for the show. We had been shooting for 13 months and were like one big family. Every department was extremely good and it was all team effort which made the show loved and successful. I bond with most of the actors on the set including the director, Adnan (Khan), Samar Virmani and many other co-actors.”

When asked about her reaction on the show going off-air, Aditi everred, “This was meant to be a finite show. Initially, the show was supposed to be for six months and later the contract was renewed for 260 episodes.”

Talking about future plans, Aditi mentioned, “As of now I am on a break and will take up a project which has to offer me a challenging and interesting role.”(Also Read: Exclusive! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about why she chose the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more, check out)

Well said Aditi!

