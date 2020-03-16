Exclusive! “Adopting new technology is one of the challenges I faced”, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Rajev Paul on his challenges and more

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rajev talked about his journey, challenges and more.

MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has managed to work wonders, and viewers love the various twists and turns in the story. 

The show stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma, and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Apart from them, it also features Rajev Paul, Vibha Bhagat, and Jayati Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Rajev plays the role of Giriraj Oswal. He is seen in a negative avatar currently, but will soon turn positive.

The actor has been lauded for his stellar performance on the show.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rajev talked about his journey, challenges and more.

How has been the journey so far for you?

I am very much fortunate to be in this industry for more than three decades. I feel blessed to work on the iconic shows with the highest TRPs for different channels and genres.

What kind of challenges did you face?

Adopting new technology is one of the challenges I faced, well apart from this is that the script comes last minute, the script gets changing, and we are so inter-connected with the TRP, but the storyline keeps changing according to the TRP. You need to see those challenges as adaptability rather than difficulty or a challenge.

How did you tackle or overcome your challenges?

Well, to overcome those challenges, I always opt to keep adapting to survive in this industry and that’s what keeps me going on in this industry as an actor. I learned whatever I can to make a strong career for myself.

Good Luck, Rajev!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

