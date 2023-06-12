Exclusive! Adrija and I met during the promo shoot of Imlie and we bonded effortlessly: Sai Ketan Rao

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai to know his experience shooting for the show, the reason why he chose to be a part of the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 17:04
Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is in its third season and features Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in titular roles of Agastya and Imlie respectively. While the serial has been presenting some high voltage and upbeat drama, TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai to know his experience shooting for the show, the reason why he chose to be a part of the show. 

(Also Read: Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out

Sai averred, “I am having a fantastic experience shooting for the show. This is my third show on the Indian television space and I have enjoyed my journey so far. The reason I agreed to be a part of this project was because of the creativity and execution that Gul Khan and the entire team brings to the table. Four Lions Films has been on the forefront when it comes to execution.”

When asked about his bond with his co-actors, especially Adrija Roy, Sai shared, “Well Adrija and I gelled from the very first day of our shoot. We met during the promo shoot of Imlie and we bonded effortlessly. I think that she is a very hardworking actor and will go a long way.”

Sai also mentioned about the X factor that he likes about his character.

He stated, “I like how intense my character is. Agastya has many layers to his personality clubbed with a mysterious past. This makes the character extremely interesting.”

Well said Sai! 

(Also Read: Imlie: Shocking! Imlie to expose Karam in front of the family gives him an ultimatum to reveal the truth

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

Imlie Star Plus Sai Ketan Rao Adrija Roy TellyChakkar Gul Khan
Like
9
Love
4
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 17:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses...
Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming episode of Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Fans of 'Temptation Island India' have been showering love on Karan Kundrra, often dubbing him as 'The Hottest...
Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!
MUMBAI: When fans discovered that Munawar Faruqui is making his entry into Bigg Boss 17, the fanfare and love began...
Wow! Karan Johar to make a friction ott series based on Nepotism
MUMBAI : Film maker Karan Johar is indeed one of the popular names coming from the acting industry, the film maker over...
Dabangii: Shocking! Satya bewildered by Arya’s thinking and agility
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
What! The Ott release of the movie Animal to have duration with nearly 4 hours?
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience the movie which has Ranbir Kapoor...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
Munawar
Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are given a choice of choosing comfort or game over their partners; Vicky backstabs Ankita
BIGG BOSS
Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals the reason why Neil and Ankita don’t get along and speaks about Aishwarya’s ex coming out and speaking
MasterChef Season 8
MasterChef Season 8: Shocking! Nidhi gets eliminated meet the top four finalist of the show
Krishna Gokani
Exclusive: Ivanka Das and Krishna Gokani roped in for Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga!