Exclusive! Adrija and I met during the promo shoot of Imlie and we bonded effortlessly: Sai Ketan Rao

MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is in its third season and features Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in titular roles of Agastya and Imlie respectively. While the serial has been presenting some high voltage and upbeat drama, TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai to know his experience shooting for the show, the reason why he chose to be a part of the show.

Sai averred, “I am having a fantastic experience shooting for the show. This is my third show on the Indian television space and I have enjoyed my journey so far. The reason I agreed to be a part of this project was because of the creativity and execution that Gul Khan and the entire team brings to the table. Four Lions Films has been on the forefront when it comes to execution.”

When asked about his bond with his co-actors, especially Adrija Roy, Sai shared, “Well Adrija and I gelled from the very first day of our shoot. We met during the promo shoot of Imlie and we bonded effortlessly. I think that she is a very hardworking actor and will go a long way.”

Sai also mentioned about the X factor that he likes about his character.

He stated, “I like how intense my character is. Agastya has many layers to his personality clubbed with a mysterious past. This makes the character extremely interesting.”

Well said Sai!

