EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her bond with Imlie co-star Sai Ketan Rao, calls him her best friend, shares how she missed her family during Durga Pujo celebrations and much more

MUMBAI: Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is back with another show.

The actress is playing the female lead in Star Plus' popular show Imlie which recently witnessed a generation leap.

It's been more than a month since the leap premiered and the viewers are loving how the storyline has turned out to be.

Fans are also loving Imlie and Agastya's on-screen camaraderie.

As the festive season is round the corner, Adrija spoke about how she celebrated Durga Puja, viewers reaction to her character, and much more.

Talking about the viewers' response, Adrija said, ''I have been getting a great response. I am giving my 100% because it's a responsibility as the first and second generation was a massive hit. There is obviously some pressure but the viewers are loving it.''

Talking about the kind of comments she gets on social media, she said, ''Whenever I check the posts and the comments, I have noticed that fans are loving it, especially, our jodi is being loved. I pray that the show goes on for years. I rarely see negative comments, rest all are positive ones. Even if there are negative comments, it's because the viewers are taking time to accept the new characters. But the viewers here have not taken much time to accept it. We are still working hard for it.''

Talking about her bond with Sai Ketan Rao, he said, ''He has become a very good friend of mine. We have developed a very good bond in a very short span of time. As a co-actor, he is very supportive. The viewers can see our chemistry on-screen as off-screen we are very good friends. We always decide and discuss the scenes before performing.''

Revealing how she spent her Durga puja this year, she said, ''I did not get time to go to Kolkata with my family and celebrate it. But yes, I enjoyed it a lot here. Next year if I get a leave, I'll definitely go to my hometown. But I really missed my family during pujo and I was constantly making them video calls to see what's happening there. A huge celebration also happens at my uncle's place. So, I really missed it this time.''

