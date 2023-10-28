EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her bond with Imlie co-star Sai Ketan Rao, calls him her best friend, shares how she missed her family during Durga Pujo celebrations and much more

Adrija Roy opens up on viewers' response for Imlie, her bond with Sai Ketan Rao and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 11:07
Adrija Roy

MUMBAI: Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is back with another show.

The actress is playing the female lead in Star Plus' popular show Imlie which recently witnessed a generation leap.

It's been more than a month since the leap premiered and the viewers are loving how the storyline has turned out to be.

Fans are also loving Imlie and Agastya's on-screen camaraderie.

As the festive season is round the corner, Adrija spoke about how she celebrated Durga Puja, viewers reaction to her character, and much more. 

ALSO READ: Imlie: What! Noyonika the new villain in Imlie and Agastya’s life

Talking about the viewers' response, Adrija said, ''I have been getting a great response. I am giving my 100% because it's a responsibility as the first and second generation was a massive hit. There is obviously some pressure but the viewers are loving it.''

Talking about the kind of comments she gets on social media, she said, ''Whenever I check the posts and the comments, I have noticed that fans are loving it, especially, our jodi is being loved. I pray that the show goes on for years. I rarely see negative comments, rest all are positive ones. Even if there are negative comments, it's because the viewers are taking time to accept the new characters. But the viewers here have not taken much time to accept it. We are still working hard for it.''

Talking about her bond with Sai Ketan Rao, he said, ''He has become a very good friend of mine. We have developed a very good bond in a very short span of time. As a co-actor, he is very supportive. The viewers can see our chemistry on-screen as off-screen we are very good friends. We always decide and discuss the scenes before performing.''

Revealing how she spent her Durga puja this year, she said, ''I did not get time to go to Kolkata with my family and celebrate it. But yes, I enjoyed it a lot here. Next year if I get a leave, I'll definitely go to my hometown. But I really missed my family during pujo and I was constantly making them video calls to see what's happening there. A huge celebration also happens at my uncle's place. So, I really missed it this time.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Imlie: What! Noyonika the new villain in Imlie and Agastya’s life

Star Plus Megha Chakraborty imlie season 2 Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan aryalie Four Lions Gul Khan Karan Vohra Seerat Kapoor Sai Ketan Rao Adrija Roy Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 11:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Marvellous! Madonna achieved one more milestone by becoming the highest-selling female recording artist
MUMBAI: Living true to her moniker, Madonna is currently experiencing enormous success and is genuinely emerging as the...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Akriti Singh raised temperature with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Actress Akriti Singh is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be...
Hottie! Kashika Kapoor is here to leave you awestruck with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor is an actress and model. She's exceptionally well trained dancer, singer and a great actor. She...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama and Anuj patch up and mend their differences; Malti Devi the new villain in their married life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her bond with Imlie co-star Sai Ketan Rao, calls him her best friend, shares how she missed her family during Durga Pujo celebrations and much more
MUMBAI: Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is back with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Ishaan tries to win Savi’s trust back, latter ignore him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Akriti Singh
Hottie! Here are the times actress Akriti Singh raised temperature with her sizzling looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Namita Thapar
Wow! Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar reveals start-up achieves remarkable 5 times sales growth
Sonia
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I think she should stay away from Mannara and build an alliance with Ankita and Vicky” – Arya Bansal, contestant Sonia Bhansal's sister
Vijhay Badlaani
EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani on his love for shooting for celebration sequences: I love it because we go out of the set and also, we get immediate reaction as there are so many crew members and fans present who are watching us perform such scenes
Scarlett
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
kim
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
Vinay
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”