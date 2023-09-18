EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her experience working with Sai Ketan Rao in Imlie Season 3, says, ''He is extremely friendly and down-to-earth and we share a great bond''

Adrija Roy opens up on bagging the lead role in Imlie Season 3, shares about her experience working with Sai Ketan Rao and Four Lion Films and much more.
Adrija Roy

MUMBAI:  Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is back with another show.

The actress has been roped in for playing the female lead in Star Plus' popular show Imlie which recently witnessed a generation leap.

The first promo of the show was launched a few days ago and the viewers were in love with it. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adrija who spoke about her character and much more.

Talking about her reaction when she came to know that she will be paired opposite Sai Ketan Rao, she said, ''Honestly, I have not watched any of his shows before. Two actors should have a very good friendship and bond off-camera so that the chemistry turns out to be good on-camera. So, I have seen that Sai is very friendly and I am over-friendly (laughs) He is very co-operative and a very nice person. We have already become good friends. There is a good give and take between us. This reflects on-screen.''

She added, ''We always discuss our scenes together. The viewers see the spark between us.''

Speaking about her experience working with Four Lions, Adrija said, ''The experience has been great. The production house is great. I have heard that Gul ma'am has liked me a lot and that's why I'm doing this show. The directors, DOP, assistant directors, creatives and all are very nice. They all are very supportive. The crew has accepted the new star cast very well. I did not feel that I am new to their family. Also, they are very helpful. They are sending me scripts and help for my scenes. All of them are doing very hard work.''

Lastly, talking about her family's reaction to her bagging the lead in Imlie, Adrija said, ''My family has always been very supportive. It's been almost 8 years I was working in Kolkata and now, I am in Mumbai since past few months. I was 15 years-old when I started working for TV shows.''

She added, ''I had given my board exams from Kolkata when I was doing Four Lions show. It was the Bengali version of Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala. My family was very proud that now I bagged a lead role in the Hindi tv industry. I bagged a very nice role in a very less time from such a great production house. I feel blessed.'' 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

