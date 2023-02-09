EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy reveals there is no connection between second and third season of Imlie, shares about her character, says, ''My role is very different from what it is seen in the promo, viewers will understand in the first episode''

MUMBAI: Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is all set for another show.

The actress has been roped in for playing the female lead in Star Plus' popular show Imlie which is all set for another leap.

The first promo of the show was recently out and the viewers are in love with it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adrija who spoke about bagging the show, and much more.

When asked about the kind of character which she is playing is a bit controversial as per the first promo and what were her thoughts before saying yes to the role, Adrija said, ''I didn't even know what the character was before joining the show. But all I can say is what is shown in the promo is different. The viewers will understand in the first episode itself about what my character is.''

About the show's concept and storyline and characters, she said, ''She is a completely new show. I am Imlie's daughter and that connection is there. But there is no connection between the second and the third season. It's a new story and everything is new. Everyone behind the camera is the same, all of them who are on-camera are different. I hope the viewers will like it.''

Revealing if she was nervous or confident while shooting for the promo, she said, ''I was not nervous, I was very excited as I am doing Imlie which is a very popular serial. During Sumbul's time, it was a massive hit. I am doing season three, so I am very grateful for this opportunity. I am very thankful to Gul ma'am. When the mock shoot happens, you get signals that things might work out. I got a vibe that I can do this. Then we have to wait for all the confirmation from the channel and the producer. Then I got to know that I am going to do this show. I was very excited.''

