Exclusive! Adrija Roy’s first look as a grown up Charu in the show Durga Aur Charu will surprise you, check it out

MUMBAI :The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances.

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the channel has roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles as the two sisters - Durga and Charu respectively.

Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences.

As per reports, the show is all set to take a leap, and actors Adrija Roy, Mohit Kumar, Rachi Sharma, and Riya Shukla will be seen being a part of the show after the leap.

We bring you the exclusive first look of Adrija Roy as a grown-up Charu from the sets. Adrija will be seen playing Charu, whose younger version is being played by Vaishnavi Prajapati. In this picture, you can see Adrija in a lawyers coat and it will definitely raise a lot of intrigues. Check it out:

We reported earlier that Aurra Bhatnagar and Vashnavi Prajapati have wrapped up shoot for their parts of Durga Aur Charu and the shooting has commenced with the older actors who will play the parts after the leap. The promo for the same should be out soon.

Meanwhile on the show, we will see that Durga and Charu will try to bring back Banke’s memory and get Bholi’s truth out in the open.

But in the distant track, Chaturbhuj will have a birthday celebration and that is when Durga and Charu will devise a plan to get Banke’s memory back and get a confession out of Bholi.

As per sources, Durga will spike Chaturbhuj's cake. Also, Banke and Bholi will come face to face.

