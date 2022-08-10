Exclusive! Adrija Roy’s first look as a grown up Charu in the show Durga Aur Charu will surprise you, check it out

This is the heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 21:14
Exclusive! Adrija Roy’s first look as Grown up Charu in the show Durga Aur Charu will surprise you! Check it out!

MUMBAI :The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances. 

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the channel has roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles as the two sisters - Durga and Charu respectively. 

Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences. 

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Durga Aur Charu: Charu will become a Barrister like Bondita after the leap

As per reports, the show is all set to take a leap, and actors Adrija Roy, Mohit Kumar, Rachi Sharma, and Riya Shukla will be seen being a part of the show after the leap.

TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the Telly world.

We bring you the exclusive first look of Adrija Roy as a grown-up Charu from the sets. Adrija will be seen playing Charu, whose younger version is being played by Vaishnavi Prajapati. In this picture, you can see Adrija in a lawyers coat and it will definitely raise a lot of intrigues. Check it out:

 

We reported earlier that Aurra Bhatnagar and Vashnavi Prajapati have wrapped up shoot for their parts of Durga Aur Charu and the shooting has commenced with the older actors who will play the parts after the leap. The promo for the same should be out soon.

Meanwhile on the show, we will see that Durga and Charu will try to bring back Banke’s memory and get Bholi’s truth out in the open.

But in the distant track, Chaturbhuj will have a birthday celebration and that is when Durga and Charu will devise a plan to get Banke’s memory back and get a confession out of Bholi.

As per sources, Durga will spike Chaturbhuj's cake. Also, Banke and Bholi will come face to face.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Aura Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapathi wrap up the shoot on Durga Aur Charu as the show is all set to take a leap ? Check out the pictures here!

Sudeep Sarangi Durga Aur Charu Durga Charu Colors Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu vaishavnavi prajapati Aurra Bhatnagar Shashi Sumeet Productions
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 21:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Alia Bhatt's no-makeup look and post yoga glow leaves us in awe
MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who of often seen practising yoga, was joined by her sister-author during her daily class....
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Prerna’s big plan to bring the house together comes with an unexpected twist
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayan’s master plan to get Ishani married, Samrat unaware
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tries to convince Sai, latter determined to take Vinu’s custody
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Pathaan and Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul actor Rumi Khan on accepting Tunisha Sharma’s tragic death and moving on
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is enjoying a lot of success, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada release date postponed
While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is enjoying a lot of success, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada release date postponed

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and about doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi n
Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now”
This is when Karan Kundraa propose Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15
This is when Karan Kundraa propose Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ayesha Singh and Surabhi Das pick Shiv Thakre as the winner of the show
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ayesha Singh and Surabhi Das pick Shiv Thakre as the winner of the show
Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner
Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner-up of the show
Aura Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapathi wrap up the shoot on Durga Aur Charu as the show is all set to take a leap ? Check out
Exclusive! Aura Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapathi wrap up the shoot on Durga Aur Charu as the show is all set to take a leap ? Check out the pictures here!
Bigg Boss 16 : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says she will smack Archana Gautam’s face as a massive fight breaks out between them
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says she will smack Archana Gautam’s face as a massive fight breaks out between them