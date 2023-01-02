Exclusive! Advait and Nehmat’s upcoming romantic sequence ahead in Colors TV’s Udaariyaan

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Rohit Purohit, among others have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performance. The current track revolves around Advait and Harleen’s meeting.

Currently, Nehmat gets married to Advait because of their misleading photographs of having an affair. The couple decides to give their marriage a second chance.

The cast of the show is very active on social media platforms where their fans shower them with a lot of love and support.

After the major time leap, the new cast members have been performing really well and the storyline has got the viewers hooked. Rohit Purohit and Twinkle Arora aka Advait and Nehmat respectively, recently posted something on their Instagram profile which is hinting towards the upcoming sequence of the show.

The post shows Nehmat lying on the ground while Advait holds the camera and later also shows rose petals on the other side.

The post is surely hinting towards a romantic night sequence where Advait and Nehmat will get close.

The upcoming episodes are surely going to be amazing as Nehmat and Advait will give their marriage another chance. Check out the post below:

Tell us what you think about Admat in the comment section.

