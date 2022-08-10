Exclusive! Advait Shukla to enter Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, deets inside

The Beyond Dreams Production show is an adaptation of the American TV series The Vampire Diaries. In the show, two rival brothers who are werewolves, fight for love and survival as they fall in love with the same woman while the town prepares to get rid of the hidden werewolves.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 15:10
MUMBAI :Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani has been the talk of the town way before its release.

The audience response for the show is amazing and the viewers are curious to know how the storyline will move ahead.

We have always been at the forefront to bring to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Tellychakkar is here with another update about the show.

As per sources, Advait Shukla is roped in to play the role of young Veer.

Veer is the character played by Karan Kundrra.

Talking about Advait Shukla, he is a child actor who is famous for his performance in the Hindi movie 83 that starred Ranveer Singh and popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Are you excited to see how the upcoming storyline turns up?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

