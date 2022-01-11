Exclusive! Aetashaa Sansgiri aka Ahilyabai Holkar of Punyashlok Ahilya Bai talks about her journey, reveals what she thought about her co-star Gaurav, and shares an unforgettable moment from the show

MUMBAI: Aetashaa Sansgiri is ruling the television screen with her performance as Ahilyabai in Sony TV's popular historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

She made her television debut with this show as a lead and has proved her mettle through her acting chops.

Playing such a pivotal and different role in a debut show is not everyone's cup of tea, but Aetashaa has managed to pull it off really well.

The actress has managed to win the hearts of the audiences and has built a good fan following for herself.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her journey, her views on her co-star, and an unforgettable moment from the show.

The show has completed a year. How is it to be associated with such a great project? How has the journey been so far?

Yes, the show as completed one year, but this question should be asked to the people who have been associated with the show for one year. I only entered the show post the leap so I can talk only about the last four-five months. On 4 January, our show completed one year. I was on the set and could see how everyone was happy and celebrating it like a family.

We spend so much time together that we have become like family. We help each other and are there for one another through the ups and downs of life. The journey since my entry in the show has been great and commendable. For me, the entire team was new and I was trying to adapt to the character, costumes, etc. Now, I feel I am well settled here and I have understood things better.

I have also made some great friends on the sets of the show, so the journey has been peaceful and amazing.

What was your first impression of your co-star Gaurav?

I met Gaurav for the first time during the look test and audition, but the actual time when we spoke to each other was during the promo shoot. The whole day, we were talking to each other and getting to know each other and our journeys.

At first, he appeared to be a very strict and serious person and not the kind of a person who would joke around and speak something silly. Basically, he came across as a person whom you would think twice before joking about something. After we started to shoot, we got to know each other and he began to open up and joke around. He keeps mimicking people and entertaining everyone on the sets.

He keeps pulling my leg and playing pranks. We do have fights and we share a bond like Tom and Jerry. But in spite of having arguments, we come together to shoot the scene and discuss the role. He is a very helpful and supportive co-actor and we share a great bond of friendship.

Can you share with us one unforgettable moment from the show you have experienced so far? Any particular scene or incident that is very close to your heart?

Since I have been playing the role of Ahilyabai, there have been many heart-touching scenes. The entire crew and the director have become emotional while shooting the scenes. Kudos to the screenwriters and the writers of the show, who make the audiences connect with it.

Although the story of Ahilyabai is tragic, it is so pure as she wanted to help many people, and it really brings out the emotions in the entire team when shooting such heart-touching scenes.

But for me, the scene that was very special was the one when Ahilyabai friend Renu’s got the permission to remarry and when she is all set to leave Ahilyabai, with whom she lived with. Now she is going to start a new life post marriage, which she thought would never happen.

But she needs to leave the kingdom and go, and that scene was really tough and heart-touching for me. My co-star Madhura and I felt that friendship and the goodbye. But there are so many scenes that are heart-touching, especially the scene where Gaurav acted like he cannot leave drinking and gets shaky about it. My shots with my father-in-law and mother-in-law are also special.

The story is set in an era where girls had to consider their father-in-law as their father and mother-in-law as their mother. We are not used to living in the era, so doing something of that era is also special and memorable.

