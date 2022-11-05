EXCLUSIVE! Afsar Khan and Asha Rajak roped in for Hara Sindoor

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

The channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar have been roped in for the show. They will play interesting characters, but further details are yet to be disclosed.

The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh.

Apart from Parshuram, the channel will launch another new show titled Hara Sindoor.

We had exclusively reported about actors like Himanshu Bamzai, Bhumika Gurung, Ankit Gera and Sakshi Parihar bagging the show.

And now, we have come to know that actors like Afsar Khan and Asha Rajak have also bagged the show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

