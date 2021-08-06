EXCLUSIVE! Aftab Karim and Rahul Ranaa ROPED in for Star Plus' Vidrohi?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of Television.

Also read: Priya Tandon roped in for Star Plus’ upcoming show Vidrohi

We have always been at the forefront of reporting about various upcoming shows and movies. Earlier, we broke the story about Sharad Malhotra bagging Star Plus' upcoming show 'Vidrohi'.

The new show of Star Plus will be bankrolled by Gatha Production.

Now, we got an update that Aftab Karim and Rahul Ranaa are set to enter the show. Details about their character are yet to be disclosed.

The show which is titled 'Vidrohi' is set to take the audience into an extraordinary mythological journey.

Also read: Breaking News! Sulagna Panigrahi joins Sharad Malhotra in Gatha's mythological show titled Vidrohi for Star Plus

Are you excited about Star Plus' upcoming show?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.