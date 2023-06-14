Exclusive! After Aishwarya Sharma, does GHKKPM co-star Vihaan Verma wants to be a part of reality shows? This is what the actor has to say

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 12:07
MUMBAI:Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein.

The actor is playing the role of Mohit Chavan in the popular drama series.

Vihan is loved for his amazing performance in the show. His chemistry with co-star Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma is quite popular among the fans.

Apart from all the on-screen drama, Vihan is always seen having a fun time on the sets of the show.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on co-star Aishwarya Sharma QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares last day memories from the set - "I got emotional when she gave her notice period"

TellyChakkar, in an exclusive conversation asked him about his interest in a reality show, especially Khatron ke Khiladi and if he is open to doing a reality show, to which he said, “Of course, I am open to doing a reality show. I am not boasting about anything, but the kind of personality that I have, people would love to watch me on a reality show”. 

He further said, “I don't mind any reality show, to be honest. I want to do Khatron ke Khiladi once in my life as I don’t have any intense phobias as such. Yes, we all have regular phobias like fear of heights etc, but in Khatron Ke Khiladi, imagination ends where stunts begin. I am manifesting Bigg Boss as well”.

When asked about his co-star Aishwarya’s participation and if he thinks of anyone who would be a tough competition for her, he said, “Since the show isn't on-air, it is very difficult to say. In Khatron Ke Khiladi, your biggest competition is your fear. Since there is a task duration, I believe that is the crucial part - performing the task on time. If you win over your fear, it’s a cake walk for you”.

Vihan is currently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I was a little shocked as I didn't know she will be leaving so soon

