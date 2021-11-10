EXCLUSIVE! After bagging Imlie, Neetu Pandey BAGS Zee Tv's Agar Tum Na Hote

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world for our avid readers.

After bagging Imlie, Neetu Pandey will be seen in Zee Tv's Upcoming show Agar Tum Na Hote as well, in an interesting role. Details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Neetu will juggle between the two shows. In Imlie she will be seen as Fahmaan's relative. We have seen Neetu earlier in crime based shows like Crime Patrol and Crime Alert and movies like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Bhonsle and so on.

