Exclusive! After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel; Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vrushika Mehta ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

There will be lots of fun, dhamaal and entertainment at the upcoming event on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 15:43
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way.

He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

As earlier reported, the casts of Mithai, Bhagya Lakshmi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Rupal Patel are set to enter the show for the Janmasthami and Govinda fest celebrations!

Also read: Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi and Mithai’s cast, Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

But now we exclusively learnt that actors Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vrushika Mehta will be gracing the show for Govinda and Janmashtami event.

There will be lots of fun, dhamaal and entertainment at the upcoming event on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Also read: Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanit and Aishwarya Khare join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan but there’s a twist | Deets Inside

Are you excited to see the track?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 15:43

