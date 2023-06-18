Exclusive! After Dheere Dheere Se, Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai also slated to wrap up?

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows were launched in the past few months

While some are still running successfully on the small screens, some have be axed by the channel due to low TRPs.

We had recently reported that Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se is all set to be wrapped up soon.

It was launched last year in December.

And now, another show is all set to go off-air.

It is none other than horror comedy show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.

It stars Kaajal Chauhan, Sushmita Mukherjee, Vibhav Roy in pivotal roles.

We had recently updated that actor Zaan Khan is all set to enter the show.

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is expected to go off air in mid July along with Dheere Dheere Se.

