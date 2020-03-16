EXCLUSIVE! 'After Divya Drishti, I would be starting a show from its beginning' says Kushagre Dua as he gets CANDID about Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, coming back in a negative role and more

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'; the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing, to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

In an exclusive conversation with Kushagre Dua, we asked the actor about his excitement about bagging the show, working with new co-stars and more. Check out what the dapper had to reveal:

How excited are you to come back with Sandiip Sikcand?

Well, it is surely exciting as I am coming back to work with Sandiip sir, this time the team is new, but I know the team at the back end, and yes, Sayli of course. I am really excited to begin with, about the show and one amazing part is that this is finally the show after Divya Drishti that I am shooting since the beginning of the show.

Tell us something about your character, what can the viewers expect from your role?

This is yet again a negative role, I was a little sceptical but had to do this for sure. As we will see, Karan is a successful actor in the show, I will be the flop one and we are brothers in the show. Sameer Malhotra is going to be a rich brat but unsuccessful in his acting career. After so long, I will be essaying a character who will be a rich boy, that vibe itself is completely different.

Which co-actors are you looking forward to working with?

I am excited to work with Karan and Shireen; we have met each other at social gatherings and now we shall soon work together, I have been told by everyone that Karan is a fabulous actor and it is true, I can't wait to work with him in the show. About Shireen, we shall be having major scenes together, so I am sure the bonding shall turn out to be good.

Are you all excited to see Kushagre back?

