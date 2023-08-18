Exclusive! After Ex-husband, now Ex-best friend Rajshree More files a Police Complaint against Rakhi Sawant! Read to Know More!

People thought that the series of press conferences might just be done, but turns out not really.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 12:00
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: While Rakhi Sawant’s name has become synonymous with some new drama every week, these past few weeks have been particularly intense.

With Ex-husband Adil Durani coming out with some very shocking allegations and details and then Rakhi firing back and now with another Ex-husband Ritesh getting involved. 

People thought that the series of press conferences might just be done, but turns out not really. 

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates about the ongoing drama and it has a shocking new twist.

ALSO READ: EXPLOSIVE! Adil Khan Durrani EXPOSES Rakhi Sawant by accusing her of telling several lies, reveals he is 19 years younger to her, that she never got divorced to Ritesh and had an extramarital affair, how she harassed his family and much more

As per sources, after Ex-husband Adil, now Rakhi’s alleged best friend or should we say former best friend Rajshree More has filed a case against Rakhi.

As per Rajshree and reports, she has received threats from Rakhi and now, has filed a case against Rakhi, who was her best friend.

You might Rajshree as the curly hair best friend, who owns salons in Mumbai, who has been spotted many times with Rakhi and she was also the one who shared the news of Rakhi’s mothers’s passing.

Sources also suggest that this just might be it, another Rakhi nemesis, Sheryln Chopra might also come out in support of Adil and Rajshree.

But this twist in the tale of Rajshree and Rakhi’s friendship has come as a shock to fans.

Adil Durrani who came out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly physically abusing Rakhi Sawant claimed that he never raised his hands on Rakhi and it was she who forced him to get married and even have kids. 

Adil even told that he has filed a defamation case against the actress and wants justice. Rakhi and Adil are back at making headlines and it will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

What are your thoughts about the ongoing drama? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Woah! Rakhi Sawant gives it back to Adil Durrani with solid proof, check out the video

Rakhi Sawant Rakhi Sawant latest controversy Rakhi Sawant Ex-husband Rajshree more Adil Durani Rakhi Sawant Adil Durani press conference Rakhi Sawant Police case Bigg Boss Sherlyn Chopra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan! This is how Zaid Darbar made his Janeman’s birthday extra special
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television. They have a...
WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon
MUMBAI : Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film in just 12 days has entered the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals if she is doing Bigg Boss 17 along with Avinash Sachdev
MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation...
Exclusive! Will Pandya Store go off-air and be replaced by this new show? Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Wow! Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor becomes a graduate at 67, says “Did this for my mother Geeta Bali”
MUMBAI : Shammi Kapoor was one of the finest actors from the long lineage of actors in his family. He not only kept the...
Hot pics! These clicks of Barkha Singh is too hot to handle
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Barkha Singh has been grabbing the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gauahar Khan
Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan! This is how Zaid Darbar made his Janeman’s birthday extra special
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals if she is doing Bigg Boss 17 along with Avinash Sachdev
Pandya Store
Exclusive! Will Pandya Store go off-air and be replaced by this new show? Read to Find Out!
Anupamaa
Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli reacts to Karan Johar’s comments on her reel of What Jhumka, this is what she said
Siddharth Arora
EXCLUSIVE! Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2 fame Siddharth Arora to ENTER Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare
Bharti Singh
Kya Baat Hai! Bharti Singh pregnant with baby No 2 with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa? BFF Jasmin Bhasin hints at it