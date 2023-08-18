Exclusive! After Ex-husband, now Ex-best friend Rajshree More files a Police Complaint against Rakhi Sawant! Read to Know More!

MUMBAI: While Rakhi Sawant’s name has become synonymous with some new drama every week, these past few weeks have been particularly intense.

With Ex-husband Adil Durani coming out with some very shocking allegations and details and then Rakhi firing back and now with another Ex-husband Ritesh getting involved.

People thought that the series of press conferences might just be done, but turns out not really.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates about the ongoing drama and it has a shocking new twist.

As per sources, after Ex-husband Adil, now Rakhi’s alleged best friend or should we say former best friend Rajshree More has filed a case against Rakhi.

As per Rajshree and reports, she has received threats from Rakhi and now, has filed a case against Rakhi, who was her best friend.

You might Rajshree as the curly hair best friend, who owns salons in Mumbai, who has been spotted many times with Rakhi and she was also the one who shared the news of Rakhi’s mothers’s passing.

Sources also suggest that this just might be it, another Rakhi nemesis, Sheryln Chopra might also come out in support of Adil and Rajshree.

But this twist in the tale of Rajshree and Rakhi’s friendship has come as a shock to fans.

Adil Durrani who came out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly physically abusing Rakhi Sawant claimed that he never raised his hands on Rakhi and it was she who forced him to get married and even have kids.

Adil even told that he has filed a defamation case against the actress and wants justice. Rakhi and Adil are back at making headlines and it will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

What are your thoughts about the ongoing drama? Tell us in the comments below!

