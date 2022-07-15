Exclusive! After giving 2300 auditions in Balaji, I got to collaborate with them: Naagin 6’s Vishal Solanki on his journey

MUMBAI : Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

Recently, the audience witnessed the smashing entry of Parineetii fame Vishal Solanki as Rajesh Pratap Singh. He will portray a positive character.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Vishal Solanki revealed his journey so far, his appreciation for the role and more.

Tell us about your journey.

My sister and I began our journeys together when we came down to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. We were unaware of how to give auditions and then slowly we got roles in the Mumbai as well as the Gujarati film industry. Later on, when I did Kumkum Bhagya, my ties broke with the Hindi film industry. Also, when I was doing Lakshmi Saddaiv Mangalam, I met with an accident. I always wanted to shift my focus from Gujarati to Hindi but I had to face a lot of rejections and then finally I bagged Parineetii and Naagin 6.

So, when you were doing Parineetii as a negative lead, did you expect anything?

It is always observed that a negative lead often gets criticized but I was surprised to receive appreciation.

How difficult was it to collaborate with Balaji?

Frankly speaking, I have given 2300 auditions in Balaji before collaborating with them. I used to note it down. I had lost hope completely but one fine day I got a call from Balaji.

Good luck, Vishal!

