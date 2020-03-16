EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta is once again in the headlines these days.

Neha who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in Sony SAB's hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma became a household name.

The actress who was a part of the show for 12 years finally bid adieu to the series in the year 2020.

The diehard fans were left heartbroken with Neha's exit as she perfectly suited Anjali's character.

Actress Sunayana Fozdar was roped in to play the role of Anjali post Neha's exit.

Well, a few months ago, Neha had expressed her desire to be a part of the show once again if the makers would approach her.

And now, Neha is making headlines for all wrong reasons as she has accused the makers of not clearing her dues even though its been two years since she left the show.

Several statements of Neha are circulating on social media where she is demanding her hard earned money from the makers.

This came as a huge shocker for everyone as Neha has put such suprising allegations on the show's maker Asit Modi and his production house Neela Telefilms.

And now, we at TellyChakkar have an exclusive update regarding this matter where Neela Telefilms have finally issued a clarification on Neha's allegations.

Take a look at the statement:

"We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta multiple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication from past 2 years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers that have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action."

Well, the makers here have clarified that they have tried to contact Neha several times but she hasn't responded to them.

It will be interesting to see what Neha will have to say on this.

We hope the makers of the show and Neha sort their differences soon.

