Exclusive! After Simran Khanna, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kirti Sulay aka Baisa, bags Star Bharat’s next produced by Prem Entertainment and Frames Production

We have exclusively learnt that actress Keerti Sulay has bagged Star Bharar's next produced by Prem Entertainment and Frames Production. 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 21:36
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We have another exclusive update on a show that is all set to air on Star Bharat.

Also read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to feature in Star Bharat's show by Frames Production?

The show will be bankrolled by production houses Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.

As earlier we have exclusively reported to you that Gaurav Bajpai is returning to Television and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Simran Khanna aka Gayatri has bagged Star Bharat's show, we now exclusively learnt that actress Kirti Sulay is a part of the channel's upcoming new show. 

She is known for various roles but many of her fans remember her as Baisa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

However, more details regarding her role and the show are not known yet.

Also read: Exclusive! Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Esha Deol soon to grace Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 for two separate episodes

Frames Production is a multi-faceted production company that produces soap operas, reality shows, and more on Indian television. It is one of the top TV serial production houses in Mumbai.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

