Exclusive! After Sneha Bhawsar, Yesha Harsora to make an exit from Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeinExclusive! After Sneha Bhawsar, Yesha Harsora to make an exit from Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

A lot is happening in the many television shows.

From the shows taking a leap to new characters making an entry and old ones exiting, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the shows worth watching.

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently in the news for various reasons.

The show is all set for a leap.

But before that, the show's lead actors Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will be marking their exit.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi has already left the show.

Recently, actress Sneha Bhawsar also decided to quit.

And now, tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that one more actress is set to quit the show and she is actress Yesha Harsora.

Yesha plays the role of Harinee Deshpande who is Pulkit and Devyani's daughter.

The actress has entered the show last year when it had taken a leap.

Well, Yesha's character in the show was short-lived but fans really loved it.

Talking about the same, Yesha exclusively told us, ''The show is taking leap of 20 years so I will make an exit as the character of Harinee will be shown in her adulthood and more matured way.''

Well, Yesha will truly be missed in the show.

