EXCLUSIVE! After Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina, THIS actor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a social media junkie

MUMBAI : A few weeks ago, Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 witnessed a major twist in the story.

The makers showed a crucial track where Shivina's character dies. This twist took everyone by surprise as no one expected Shivina's character to die.

Sneha Namanandi who played the role of Shivina who is Ram's younger stepsister was one of the most loved characters of the show.

Her exit had made several fans really upset.

But now, after the show ha taken a leap, new storyline with some new addition of actors is keeping the viewers intrigued.

Well, we all know that Sneha was quite active on social media and used to frequently post pictures, videos and reels.

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manushi gives this big deal to Manjiri, will she accept it?

Sneha used to also share all the BTS from the sets of the show getting the fans at the edge of the seat for the upcoming drama in the show.

But now that Sneha is no more a part of the show, the actress is being dearly missed by everyone and we also miss all her social media reels.

However, there is one actress who has taken Sneha's place and is now entertaining us with her on-screen and social media presence.

Any guesses who it is...

Well, it is none other than Aarohi Kumawat who plays the role of Pihu in the show.

Pihu's character was introduced in the show post the leap and she is seen playing Ram and Priya's daughter.

One of Aarohi's co-star Manraj Singh Sarma aka Shubham had recently revealed that after Sneha, it is Aarohi who is quite social media savy and constantly makes amazing reels on the set.

Well, Aarohi has become a household name for her character Pihu.

Fans can't get over her cuteness.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sex Appeal! These hot and sexy pictures of Avneet Kaur set her a class apart from the rest of the divas, Check out