EXCLUSIVE! After Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina, THIS actor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a social media junkie

Sneha Namanandi used to also share all the BTS from the sets of the show getting the fans at the edge of the seat for the upcoming drama in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 14:41
Sneha Namanandi

MUMBAI : A few weeks ago, Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 witnessed a major twist in the story. 

The makers showed a crucial track where Shivina's character dies. This twist took everyone by surprise as no one expected Shivina's character to die. 

Sneha Namanandi who played the role of Shivina who is Ram's younger stepsister was one of the most loved characters of the show. 

Her exit had made several fans really upset. 

But now, after the show ha taken a leap, new storyline with some new addition of actors is keeping the viewers intrigued. 

Well, we all know that Sneha was quite active on social media and used to frequently post pictures, videos and reels. 

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manushi gives this big deal to Manjiri, will she accept it?

Sneha used to also share all the BTS from the sets of the show getting the fans at the edge of the seat for the upcoming drama in the show. 

But now that Sneha is no more a part of the show, the actress is being dearly missed by everyone and we also miss all her social media reels. 

However, there is one actress who has taken Sneha's place and is now entertaining us with her on-screen and social media presence. 

Any guesses who it is...

Well, it is none other than Aarohi Kumawat who plays the role of Pihu in the show. 

Pihu's character was introduced in the show post the leap and she is seen playing Ram and Priya's daughter. 

One of Aarohi's co-star Manraj Singh Sarma aka Shubham had recently revealed that after Sneha, it is Aarohi who is quite social media savy and constantly makes amazing reels on the set. 

Well, Aarohi has become a household name for her character Pihu. 

Fans can't get over her cuteness. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Sex Appeal! These hot and sexy pictures of Avneet Kaur set her a class apart from the rest of the divas, Check out

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga Aarohi Kumawat Kushagre Ghuge
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 14:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Noted singer Arjun Kanungo all set to walk the hassle with Carla Dennis on THIS date
MUMBAI: Singing sensation Arjun Kanungo is all set to tie the knot with long time fiancé Carla Dennis this August. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible fame Adish Vaidya on ladylove Revati Lele's support for his profession: Having someone who makes you believe in yourself again is very important, she has been a great support
MUMBAI : Adish Vaidya who was last seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is once again back in action.  ...
OMG! This is the one wish that Sumbul Touqeer Khan wants to achieve in her life
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.Her...
Trolls! Netizens disappointed with Sara Ali Khan’s ramp walk, compare her with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, see reactions
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the promising actresses of B-Town. The diva, who made her Bollywood debut with...
EXCLUSIVE! After Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina, THIS actor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a social media junkie
MUMBAI : A few weeks ago, Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 witnessed a major twist in the story. The makers showed a...
Naagin 6: Shocking! Shakti harasses Kiara, will he take revenge against her?
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Recent Stories
Arjun-Carla
Congratulations! Noted singer Arjun Kanungo all set to walk the hassle with Carla Dennis on THIS date
Latest Video