Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, actor Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Star Plus’ – Parshuram

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 14:21
Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, actor Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Star Plus’ – Parshura

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya Singh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Films' next on StarPlus?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for StarPlus again.

Now the news is that after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame actor Vishal Aditya Singh, actor Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali has been locked for the show tentatively titled Parshuram. Their roles details are not yet out.

Also read: Breaking: Zebby Singh to play the male lead in Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar’s next on Colors?

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
    
 

Cockcrow Shaika Entertainment Zebby Singh Choti Sarrdarni Colors Kaamna Sony TV Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Rajesh Ram Singh Pradeep Kumar TellyChakkar Vishal Aditya Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 14:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Exclusive! “Would really love to play a murderer or do some action oriented projects” Deepak Kalra on types of characters he looks forward to do
MUMBAI : Actor Deepak Kalra is no doubt one of the most loved actors in the acting space. We have seen some beautiful...
Lock Up Season 1 : Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash to be the “Queen”warden of the show; Karan Kundrra and his lady love to get special powers before the finale of the show
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Good News! Malaika Arora spills beans on her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor, details inside
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has always been the talk of the town. These two have been dating...
PATHETIC! Nandini ACCUSES Priya of stealing away Ram from her in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is always high on drama.We all know that Ram and Priya have come quite...
Mika Singh enters StarPlus' Anupamaa for #MaAn's Sangeet
MUMBAI: Mika Singh appears on the grand set of the biggest show in India right now, Star Plus’s ‘Anupamaa’. Mika Singh...
Recent Stories
Good News! Malaika Arora spills beans on her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor, details inside
Good News! Malaika Arora spills beans on her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor, details inside
Latest Video