Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, actor Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Star Plus’ – Parshuram

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya Singh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Films' next on StarPlus?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for StarPlus again.

Now the news is that after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame actor Vishal Aditya Singh, actor Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali has been locked for the show tentatively titled Parshuram. Their roles details are not yet out.

Also read: Breaking: Zebby Singh to play the male lead in Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar’s next on Colors?

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com



