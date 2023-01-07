Exclusive! Afwaah actor Krishan Bhargav to enter & TV's show Doosri Maa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to roll out on various channels in the upcoming months.

&TV has always managed to entertain the viewers with its amazing content.

After presenting shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha and many others, the channel had rolled out another show titled Doosri Maa.

The show stars Aayudh Bhanushali, Malvika Sharma, Neha Joshi, Nidhi Uttam in pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry which will further spice up the drama.

Actor Krishan Bhargav is all set to enter the show soon.

Krishan will be portraying the role of the son of the house owner of Yashoda.

He will be seen humiliating Yashoda in the upcoming track.

Well, Krishan's entry will definitely spice up the drama.

The actor has previously starred in projects like Bachchan Pandey, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Chidiya Udd.

He will be next seen in OTT series Afwaah.

How excited are you for the upcoming track of Doosri Maa? Tell us in the comments.

