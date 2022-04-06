EXCLUSIVE! 'Agar aapne kabhi daily soap kiya toh aapki bohot badi vaat lag sakti hai', Sudhanshu Pandey on his take away from Bollywood, the character he plans to do after Anupamaa and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey, we asked him about what character would he take up after Anupamaa, Bollywood diaries and more, you wouldn't want to miss out on his noteworthy responses:

What do you plan to pick after Anupamaa? Any specific genre?

The genre I am not very sure what I would pick, but I am hungry for doing something with a lot of action. I don't know how it will come about but I am really keen on doing something that has high-intensity action, it may be a film or OTT but Action-packed for sure after Anupamaa.

What is that one takeaway that you have from being a part of Bollywood?

Life is always not as rosy as it was when I used to do films. It can be as difficult as playing a character in a daily soap because it is very challenging, as you are running against time always. You are always in a rush and there is always a buzz. Takeaway is that, don't always take it so easily in life, if you ever do a daily soap then, 'Aapki ki bohot badi wali vaat lag sakti hai'.

