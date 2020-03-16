Exclusive! Agar Tum Na Hote fame Riya Soni bags Sandiip Sikcand's next project on Star Bharat

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Well, we learned that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.

We had exclusively updated that Karan V Grover, Sayli Salunke and Kusshagre Dua will be seen as the positive and negative leads respectively.

But now there we exclusively learnt that Agar Tum Na Hote fame – Riya Soni have bagged the Sandiip Sikcand’s next show which will be aired on Star Bharat.

Well, details regarding the show are not yet revealed.

Talking about Riya, Riya has been a famous Tik Toker and was earlier seen in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya and Agar Tum Na Hote as well.

