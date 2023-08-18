EXCLUSIVE! Aggar Tum Na Hote fame Simaran Kaur to REPLACE Chestha Mehta in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Dangal TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is all set to launch a new show.

We had exclusively reported that Prateik Chaudhary and Chestha Mehta will be essaying pivotal roles in the show.

But now, we have learnt that Chestha will no longer be a part of the show.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Simaran Kaur is roped in for this role.

Simaran will be replacing Chestha in the show.

Chestha has previously been seen in shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Devon ke Dev... Mahadev, Sinhaasan Battisi and more.

Meanwhile, Simaran is a part of shows like Aggar Tum Na Hote, Agnifera, Aghori among others.

