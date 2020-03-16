EXCLUSIVE! Ahead of Vikrant and Sara's wedding, will Varun make a re-entry in her life to ruin things in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Now that Sara has moved on in her life, the viewers are predicting that Varun might come back and ruin things in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

Shantanu Monga

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. 

The show's story is simultaneously focussing on Ram and Priya's life as well as Vikrant and Sara's love story.

Vikrant and Sara are all set to get married soon and their pre-wedding celebrations have kick-started. 

Well, Ram and Priya have come together to save his business and also for her sister's happiness. 

We all know that this is Sara's second marriage. She was earlier married to Varun. However, they were living separated and the duo also had a son together. 

However, Varun was involved in a major case related to Ram's father's death. 

As things unfolded, Varun was found guilty and was sent to jail. 

All this drama happened before the show took a leap.

Well, now that Sara has moved on in her life, the viewers are predicting that Varun might come back and ruin things. 

We had exclusively spoken to Shantanu Monga who played the role of Varun in the show. 

Shantanu said, "I have no clue if I'll be back in the show or not. But we have seen how characters are brought back in the storyline. So, anything is possible. Also, I am not dead and shown in the jail. There can be a possibility that I might be back but I can't give any surety. Also, it depends on the writers of the show on how they mould the storyline. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

