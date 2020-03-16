EXCLUSIVE! Aishani Yadav opens up on Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye taking a leap, shares about her on-screen love track with Goldie, says, "Shilpi will develop a soft corner for him"

Aishani Yadav is seen playing the role of Shilpi Verma in Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. The actress opens up on the leap in the show and much more.

MUMBAI: Actress Aishani Yadav is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The pretty diva is seen playing the role of Shilpi Verma in the show and the viewers are in love with her performance.

Aishani is seen portraying Saumya aka Vidhi Pandya's sister in the show.

The viewers have seen a beautiful bonding of Saumya and Shilpi.

As Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is currently witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story, the viewers are in love with the ongoing drama.

The makers are soon going to introduce a 5-year leap in the show which will witness several changes in the storyline.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aishani who spoke in length about the show and much more.

What kind of changes will the viewers see in Shilpi's character post leap?

Shilpi has become a successful doctor and she is able to take care of her family. Shilpi is helping Saumya in a lot of ways, basically financially. She has now grown up and is shown quite mature with her age. The makers will show Shilpi's character in a very good and different way now.

How has your character evolved with time in the show?

It has evolved a lot with time. In the very beginning, Shilpi wanted to appear for a medical exam but there was no money for it. My father was ready to sell his trophy for my exam. Now that she has become a doctor and has become successful, she is ready to pay back to her parents and take over all the responsibility. Shilpi's parents sacrificed a lot for her and now she is taking care of them by becoming a doctor and fulfilling her duties.

Tell us something about your love track. Can the viewers expect something post leap?

There is Goldie in the show who is helping Saumya with the case. He is the lawyer in the show. Shilpi will start developing a soft corner for Goldie. The viewers will see my track with Goldie in the show post leap. It will be a very innocent love story. Shilpi is very shy with her feelings for Goldie. She won't be louder about it. Shilp will innocently play with it and that's how the story will progress.

Latest Video