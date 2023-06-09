EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher aka Sam on working with Rajan Shahi for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing, I am privileged that I am a part of sir's show

Aishwarya Aher opens up on her experience working with Rajan Shahi's show, shares how the cast members are and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 11:48
Aishwarya Aher

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Aher is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

It's been just a few days since the show has started to air on small screens and has managed to keep the viewers intrigued. 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles. 

While the characters are developing in the show as the storyline is progressing, in an exclusive chat with tellychakkar, Aishwarya opened up on the show and much more. 

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vandana gives Kunal an open warning

Tell us about your experience so far working with the cast and crew.

So far my experience has been amazing. The most important thing is that the atmosphere on the set is extremely positive. It's always fun working here. You also get to learn a lot of things and all the cast and crew members are very nice. 

It's a dream for any actor to work with Rajan Shahi. How do you feel being a part of his show?

I was so happy that I have been offered a part in Rajan Shahi sir's show. Of course, it was always my dream to work with him. I have auditioned before this and it just went really quick. I got the script, I gave the audition, they asked for a re-audition and I get a call that I am locked for the show. Then I did my look test, dress trials happened. Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing. I am privileged that I am a part of Rajan Shahi Sir's show.

Doing a daily soap is a longtime commitment. How prepared were you for it?

Yes, it is a longtime commitment. I was prepared for it and I always stay prepared. Acting is what I love. So, I always stay committed to my work. Yes, it's a long time work and I have happily accepted this commitment because acting is something I really love. I want to keep doing it for the rest of my life. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Huge Twist! Kunal to turn Vaibhav’s game upside down

Directors Kut Rajan Shahi Karan Veer Mehra Star Plus Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Abhidnya Bhave Vishal Nayak Ketaki Kulkarni Garvita Sadhwani Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Amit Behl sanyogeeta bhave Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 11:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! The police come to the hospital to share good news, Surekha shocked by the news
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Surekha insecure of Ishaan’s bond with Isha, keeps Ishaan away
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? gets a timeslot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Star...
Adil Khan Durrani: I do not want to be involved in anything that falls below a high standard
MUMBAI: Actor Adil Khan Durrani says that he is very choosy when it comes to picking up roles. He adds that he wants to...
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher aka Sam on working with Rajan Shahi for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing, I am privileged that I am a part of sir's show
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Aher is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. It's been just a...
MUST READ! Jasmin Bhasin shares about her dating life, says, ''I have had heartbreaks'' reveals how she broke the news of her relationship with Aly Goni to her parents and much more
MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most talented actresses of the television industry. The beautiful diva has been a...
Recent Stories
Yukti Thareja
Hawwt! Here are the times actress Yukti Thareja raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
May I Come In Madam
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? gets a timeslot
Jasmin Bhasin
MUST READ! Jasmin Bhasin shares about her dating life, says, ''I have had heartbreaks'' reveals how she broke the news of her relationship with Aly Goni to her parents and much more
Vipin Heero
Exclusive! Jijaji Chat Par Hai fame Vipin Heero to replace Late Deepesh Bhan in May I Come in Madam 2!
Varun Sood
OMG! MTV Roadies fame Varun Sood visits hospital after injury, says “almost hit my head…”
Romiit
Exclusive! “There have been months when I sat at home and there have been months and years when I've worked around the clock”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on TRP stress, being a part of ensemble casts and more
Fenil
Exclusive! “She is unable to understand what is right and wrong”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar opens up about the upcoming track, Sonam’s hatred towards Saavi and more