EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher aka Sam on working with Rajan Shahi for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing, I am privileged that I am a part of sir's show

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Aher is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

It's been just a few days since the show has started to air on small screens and has managed to keep the viewers intrigued.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

While the characters are developing in the show as the storyline is progressing, in an exclusive chat with tellychakkar, Aishwarya opened up on the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vandana gives Kunal an open warning

Tell us about your experience so far working with the cast and crew.

So far my experience has been amazing. The most important thing is that the atmosphere on the set is extremely positive. It's always fun working here. You also get to learn a lot of things and all the cast and crew members are very nice.

It's a dream for any actor to work with Rajan Shahi. How do you feel being a part of his show?

I was so happy that I have been offered a part in Rajan Shahi sir's show. Of course, it was always my dream to work with him. I have auditioned before this and it just went really quick. I got the script, I gave the audition, they asked for a re-audition and I get a call that I am locked for the show. Then I did my look test, dress trials happened. Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing. I am privileged that I am a part of Rajan Shahi Sir's show.

Doing a daily soap is a longtime commitment. How prepared were you for it?

Yes, it is a longtime commitment. I was prepared for it and I always stay prepared. Acting is what I love. So, I always stay committed to my work. Yes, it's a long time work and I have happily accepted this commitment because acting is something I really love. I want to keep doing it for the rest of my life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Huge Twist! Kunal to turn Vaibhav’s game upside down