Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma finally breaks silence on her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma, who claims to have been married to her; reveals the real reason for their break up

Aishwarya Sharma was seen as a strong contestant in the house and her game was like by the fans but then unfortunately last week, she was eliminated from the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with Aishwarya and asked her about the things he said and what she had to say about it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 21:47
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actress of television.

She rose to fame with her performance as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin.

After being a part of the show for a long time she decided to quit the show and the news came as a shock to the audience.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she faced her fears and aced all stunts.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and was among the top three finalists of the show.

Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

She played the game well and the audience did love her on the show. But unfortunately last week, she was eliminated, not on the basis of votes but one of the contestants voted her out.

When she was locked in the house, her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma got in touch with the media and he told a lot of explosive things about how they were married, how he helped her financially and how she never gave him a closure ets.

ALSO READ : COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aishwarya and asked her about the things he said and what she had to say about it.

Rahul had claimed that her father threatened him against coming out to say things, to which the actress said “He never met my father in his life and he telling all lies. If he comes in front of me, I will give him one tight slap”

On helping her finically, Aishwarya said “He has done nothing. I came to Mumbai with the help of my family. Let me tell you, I come from a very good family who could help me financially. So I don’t know what he is talking about”. 

Her ex- boyfriend had also said that the two were married. There wasn't any closure given to him, to which the actress said “He is claiming that I am married? Ask him to show the marriage certificate or papers. Its very easy to use my fame and come in the limelight”. 

At the end, she also said that she had broken up with Rahul way back in 2014 because when she told him that she wanted to become an actress, he opposed it, thinking that I will sleep with actors and directors to get work. That’s when she decided to end the relationship.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya was a good player in the house but unfortunately, she was eliminated from the game. Fans miss watching her on screen.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma speak about the moment they knew they were in love; revealwho says sorry first in a fight

 

 

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Star Plus Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season17 Reality show Colors JioCinema TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 21:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Abhishek Chauhan on what made him say ‘Yes’ for the character in Cubicles, “To be honest I was not offered this role…”
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
Exclusive! Komal Sachdeva on working with SRK in Dunki, “I did not know that he has such strong work ethics”
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Komal Sachdeva in different projects. Currently, the actress is getting some...
OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan purposely let Dunki be his final release of the year? Let's take a look at his supposed plan to conquer the box office
MUMBAI: Remember back in 2018 when Zero flopped, and everyone started talking about how Shah Rukh Khan’s career was as...
OMG! Malaika Arora's solo appearances adds fuel to the rumours of her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, take a look
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are once again grabbing eyeballs and this is the second time this separation...
Celebrations! From Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, this is how celebs are celebrating their time as the year is coming to an end
MUMBAI: The year 2023 is about to end soon and as we are coming to the end of the year, we can see how our favourite...
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma finally breaks silence on her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma, who claims to have been married to her; reveals the real reason for their break up
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actress of television.She rose to fame with her...
Recent Stories
Komal
Exclusive! Komal Sachdeva on working with SRK in Dunki, “I did not know that he has such strong work ethics”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika Arora
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sreerama Chandra amazes everyone with his performance in heels
Karan
Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peek into their plans for New Year’s Eve
Malaika Arora
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shiv Thakare, saying, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu take you on a nostalgic ride of the nineties
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan to perform with Sreerama Chandra in the upcoming episode