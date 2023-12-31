Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma finally breaks silence on her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma, who claims to have been married to her; reveals the real reason for their break up

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actress of television.

She rose to fame with her performance as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin.

After being a part of the show for a long time she decided to quit the show and the news came as a shock to the audience.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she faced her fears and aced all stunts.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and was among the top three finalists of the show.

Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

She played the game well and the audience did love her on the show. But unfortunately last week, she was eliminated, not on the basis of votes but one of the contestants voted her out.

When she was locked in the house, her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma got in touch with the media and he told a lot of explosive things about how they were married, how he helped her financially and how she never gave him a closure ets.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aishwarya and asked her about the things he said and what she had to say about it.

Rahul had claimed that her father threatened him against coming out to say things, to which the actress said “He never met my father in his life and he telling all lies. If he comes in front of me, I will give him one tight slap”

On helping her finically, Aishwarya said “He has done nothing. I came to Mumbai with the help of my family. Let me tell you, I come from a very good family who could help me financially. So I don’t know what he is talking about”.

Her ex- boyfriend had also said that the two were married. There wasn't any closure given to him, to which the actress said “He is claiming that I am married? Ask him to show the marriage certificate or papers. Its very easy to use my fame and come in the limelight”.

At the end, she also said that she had broken up with Rahul way back in 2014 because when she told him that she wanted to become an actress, he opposed it, thinking that I will sleep with actors and directors to get work. That’s when she decided to end the relationship.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya was a good player in the house but unfortunately, she was eliminated from the game. Fans miss watching her on screen.

