Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya shares details about his relationship says “I don’t think we have broken up as I didn’t get closure and do not know the reason what went wrong between us and I want to question her why she did all of this”

Aishwarya Sharma is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

She is best known for her role of Pakhi in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

She is currently grabbing the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

A few days ago Aishwarya’s ex Rahul got in touch with us to reveal the entire story of his relationship with Aishwarya Sharma.

Where he spoke about how she left without any closure and how the break up left him in depression.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rahul and asked him what led to the break up and did Aishwarya’s family accept him as a son – in – law.

How did the love story begin?

We studied in the same college and I met her during a dance competition and we performed and won that competition. We became close friends and then fell in love and our journey was beautiful. For me even after so many years I am still waiting for her. I don’t know why she changed and I want to ask her that question.

What do you think is the reason she changed?

I am still thinking why she changed as I didn’t behave badly with her and we never fought. She was very close to my family and I can’t understand what went wrong. Even when she got engaged and married I didn’t know, I wanted to ask her why she did all this.

Who proposed who and when did you know that you had developed feelings for her?

When we used to dance together the chemistry was so good and we became very close and we started to like each other. I had proposed to her because I loved her.

Your family knew about it, did Aishwarya’s family know about your relationship?

Yes, my family knew about it as she used to very often come to my house and even attend the family function and both our families knew about how strong our relationship was. My mother thought she would be the mother – in – law of the family.

Did you have fights and did Aishwarya ever tell you that she won’t marry you then what was the problem that you’ll got separated?

I am still finding out the reason. I wanted to ask her this question as everything was going fine. Like any other couple we used to have small fights and it happens, and then such a huge change. She used to tell me that she cannot stay without me. I want to ask her why she did all this. I have tried to ask the reason but today she has become a big name and the person who helped her to reach where she is now is me and I myself have to struggle to reach there. I don’t know the reason why we had got separated and suddenly she did change.

I can’t understand what went wrong and as she was climbing the success ladder I could see the difference in her and when she got married also I didn’t know and when I came to know I blanked out and slipped into depression. When I used to go to Mumbai to meet her I used to go and tell her that you are alone and that she has to take care of herself.

Did Aishwarya’s family accept you and give you the recognition and see you as the future son in law?

She used to tell me that this couldn’t happen because of the class difference as I am from a low level and she is in the little upper cast and she told me that her family won’t agree and step by step I was building my job and she told when we become big I will tell my father but then later on things became bad and her father had doubts on us.

How did her father come to know about the two of you?

I don’t know about how he came to know but she only told me that at her home everyone came to know and her elder sister and father came to know as they used to rule in the house.

Well, Rahul seems to not have moved on from Aishwarya Sharma and he is still looking for closure and the reason why Aishwarya left without ending things is still confusing him.

