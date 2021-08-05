EXCLUSIVE! Ajay Devgn to grace The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3?

MUMBAI: The much-awaited comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to back on the small screen after taking a break for a few months.

The show went off-air earlier this year, and fans were getting restless as they were not getting their dose of entertainment on weekends.

The show is now back with a bang, and fans can't contain their excitement.

Well, we all know that The Kapil Sharma Show has never failed to impress viewers.

Everyone is expecting a fun laughter ride with the new season.

The first promo of the show was released a few days ago and has received a terrific response.

The camaraderie of the star cast is only getting better with time, and this time, we can expect tons of laughter.

The Kapil Sharma Show has always raised the bar and lived up to the expectations of the audience.

We all know that a lot of A-list stars grace the show for promoting their movies.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Bollywood's superstar Ajay Devgn will be gracing the show.

Well, this is not the first time Ajay has graced the show. The actor has always had a gala time on the show.

We have also seen the amazing camaraderie of Kapil and Ajay on the show.

Ajay also has a series of releases in the coming days like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, RRR, and Maidan.

Earlier, we had reported about Akshay Kumar apparently being the first guest on TKSS.

He will be seen promoting Bell Bottom.

How excited are you to see Ajay on TKSS? Tell us in the comments.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar among others.

Archana Puran Singh will be seen as the judge.

