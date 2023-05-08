EXCLUSIVE! Ajay Gehi opens up on his journey in the showbiz world, shares he started from the scratch but had dreams to achieve big, reveals the difference working in films, TV and OTT platforms and much more

Ajay Gehi who has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time opens up on his journey as an actor, director, model, producer, voiceover artist and much more.
Ajay Gehi

MUMBAI :Ajay Gehi is a popular film and television personality. 

He has been a part of several hit projects so far in his long career span. 

Some of the notable works of Ajay include projects like Maqbool, Miilee, Raavan, 7 1/2 Phere: More Than a Wedding, and Ghoom, among others.

He also played a popular character of Shukracharya in Sony SAB's show Hero - Gayab Mode On. 

Well, Ajay has been away from small and big screens for a very long time. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actor opened up on his personal and professional life. 

Journey...

I started my journey from scratch just like many others. I had big dreams and wanted to achieve something in life. That's how I started off my career as a model. Since I did not have any godfather, I had to pick up whatever work I used to get and do it with dedication. That is how I started. 

In those days, after DD, Zee Tv was the channel which was launched. There were too many channels at that time. There was no social media just like we have in today's times. It was a pretty big deal to bag even an advertisement in those times. 

Apart from modelling, acting in TV shows and films, being a voiceover artist, I have also produced feature films in North America. I had a film distribution company. But I had to shut down the company after my partner passed away a few years ago. I have produced independent films as well. 

The film world was pretty different and so was the content. That era was different. Scenarios kept changing and even the television industry evolved. 

I bagged my first film Maqbool while I was doing an ad film followed by Mani Ratnam's Raavan. I also did a film called The Good Road where I played the lead role. It was nominated for the Oscars. Amid all this, I did two TV shows. 

So, whenever I used to talk to someone, they used to like my voice and that's how I started getting work for voiceover. That's how I got a lot of work as a voiceover artist. 

I used to all sing during my college and school days. But I never pursued that career. Being an actor, if people see me being talented in multiple things, they won't take me seriously. 

I also wrote scripts for some people but they told me that I will not get credit. I knew that I could do it well, so I then took this seriously and started doing it professionally by writing my own songs, singing it, recording it, directing it, and producing it with a proper music label. 

Difference between working in a film, TV show and OTT...

I have worked on all the platforms. Television compromises with the quality of content as they have to telecast episodes on a daily basis. The director will only take care about the timings and the frame. 

When it comes to films, till the time the scene does not come out properly and the director is not satisfied with it, he will not give a nod. The feel of the scene needs to be very much in sink. 

I signed my first film Maqbool after modelling. I was surrounded by all the senior actors. You can't just do a scene randomly and say you are done with it. You can't cheat the camera. Luckily, I used to do plays in school and college. I used to feel so good, I felt like coming home. 

When an actor gives a suggestion on the sets of the film, you receive applause but that's not the case with television. 

But on OTT, it is kind of a mixture of both films and TV. 

However, OTT has also become a very crowded place.  

Well said, Ajay! 

