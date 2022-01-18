EXCLUSIVE! Ajay Nagrath aka Aditya is on cloud nine with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completing 100 episodes, shares about his most memorable scene with Ram where they received lots of compliments

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly ruling hearts with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

The much-awaited show launched on a grand note last year in the month of August and within a few months, it managed to garner the attention of the viewers with its interesting story.

Every actor in the show is getting a great response from the fans for their stellar performances.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles in the show, the supporting star cast too is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained.

And as we all know how time flies quickly, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has now achieved a milestone.

The star cast is over the moon with the latest achievement.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently clocked 100 episodes and it is indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

The star cast can't stop jumping with joy as they complete 100 episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actors of the show Ajay Nagrath who plays the role of Aditya in the show.

Ajay is seen as Ram's best friend in the serial and the viewers are in love with his character.

Ajay expressed his happiness of completing 100 episodes and also spoke about some other things.

The show has achieved a milestone of completing 100 episodes. How has been the journey so far?

The journey has been really amazing so far. We all are very happy and excited about the love that has been bestowed on us by the audience. Usually, whenever a new season is made of an existing show, people draw comparisons but we are very happy that we’ve found a place in the audience's heart and have held our own.

Tell us about the most unforgettable scene you have performed so far in the show which will always remain special to you.

My most memorable scene was the introduction of Ram's character by my character Aditya. Incidentally, it was the first scene that I and Nakuul shot on the first day of our shoot together. We have been complimented a lot for that scene and it showed great camaraderie between us and it acted as a great icebreaker for us.

One co-star of yours with whom you always look forward to performing scenes with and why?

It is difficult and not fair to pick just one. The best part of the show is that all actors are such great human beings that it is a delight working with them and if one person has not shot for a long time, we all miss them. It’s impossible to have such love and friendship amongst each other with the lack of any drama.

Well said, Ajay!

