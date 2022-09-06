EXCLUSIVE! Ajay Nagrath on his character's evolution post leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Adi will attempt to show Ram the brighter things in life and be the person that Ram depends on emotionally and work-wise

Ajay Nagrath who plays the role of Aditya Shekhawat in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opens up about the transition in his character and co-star Sneha Namanandi's exit and much more.

MUMBAI: Ajay Nagrath is brilliantly slaying the role of Aditya Shekhawat aka Adi in Sony TV's popular Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The actor is playing Ram's best friend in the show and Ajay's character is one of the most prominent parts of the show's storyline. 

Ajay's character is a positive one and we have seen a lot of changes in him as the show's story progressed. 

And now, as the show has taken a leap, TellyChakkar got in touch with Ajay who spoke about the show and much more. 

BALH 2 has taken a leap soon. What new can the viewers expect from Adi's character?

After the leap which is 5 years later, there’s a general maturity to Aditya’s character which happens with age. Being the person who is closest to Ram, he desperately wants Ram to be how he was before the tragedy and get back to his old self. He will attempt to show Ram the brighter things in life which he used to enjoy earlier and as usual, be the person that Ram depends on emotionally and work-wise.

Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina's character has bid adieu to the show. What was your reaction when you came to know about it as we all know that she shared a great bond with everyone on set?

It was shocking and surprising when I got to know about Shivina’s death track. In fact, I did a double-take when I read about her death scene in the screenplay and couldn’t believe it was happening. But we are in the field of work where unexpected things happen and no matter how sad it is, we have to go through with it. We all love Sneha a lot, she’s a wonderful girl and she has gained a lot of loved ones and well-wishers on set and in the audience.

Fitness is important for any actor. How much do you believe in investing your time behind it? Do you rely on hardcore gymming or prefer working out at home?

I have nothing to do with fitness at the moment but one day hopefully soon I should get back to being more healthy.

Well said, Ajay! 

Ajay is popularly known for his roles in shows like C.I.D., Family No. 1, Ghar Jamai, and Shriman Shrimati among others. 

The actor had started his career as a child artist and also starred in several movies.

