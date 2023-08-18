Exclusive! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana to play the lead in Nikhil Sinha's next for Star Bharat?

MUMBAI: Popular actress Ayushi Khurana is best known for her captivating role in the Star Bharat hit show 'Ajooni'.

The audience fell in love with not just her performance but also her amazing looks and she never disappoints her fans as she constantly keeps updating her social media platforms where her fans can get to see what their favourite actress is upto next.

On the other hand, we have a well-known director Nikhil Sinha who is loved for his shows like Devon ke Dev...Mahadev, Prem Ya Peheli: Chandrakanta and Siya Ke Ram.

Now as per sources, Nikhil Sinha is soon to come back with another show on Star Bharat where Ayushi Khurana is likely to play the lead role.

While Ayushi Khurana has impressed the audience with her debut in Ajooni, it'll be interesting to see her once again playing the lead.

Are you excited for this?

