EXCLUSIVE! Akanksha Puri on doing an intimate scene with Karanvir Bohra in Honey Trap Squad: We did not take off clothes nor we kissed yet the scene was looking very steamy

MUMBAI: After her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Akanskha Puri is back on screens with her latest project Honey Trap Squad.

The actress will be seen in the TV series with popular TV actor and handsome hunk Karanvir Bohra.

Well, Akanksha is known for portraying a variety of roles in her career and we are definitely excited for this one.

The show also stars Ssharad Malhotra.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Akanksha spoke about the show and much more.

How is the experience working with Karanvir?

It does not feel like we are working together for the first time. I think people will see those sparks and our chemistry both on and off-screen. We have loved working together. Our chemistry is very strong and I feel Karanvir and I are going to work on more projects together in the future. People are loving seeing us together. I am getting lots of calls and messages about this. They are loving our jodi. I have already worked with Sharad for a short film and a music video. So, this is our third project together. We are doing one more song. I met Karanvir for the first time and we bonded very well. It was fun working with him.

What would you like to say about the intimate scene that you have done in the series?

I have done an intimate scene for the first time in my career for a project. My first on-screen makeout scene is with him. I did not feel nervous or uncomfortable while performing. After the scene was done, I told my director that this was the first time I did such a scene on-screen. We did that scene in just one take. The scene came out really well and looked very beautiful. We did not take off each other's clothes, nor we kissed but still it was looking steamy.

What preparation did you do?

We were very hungry (laughs). We ate a lot before performing the scene. We could not do the scene without our tummies being full. The vibe was so comfortable. I have previous work experience plus my co-actor was amazing. It was just give and take.

Honey Trap Squad is streaming on ALT Balaji!

