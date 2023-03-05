Exclusive! Akansha Puri reveals explosive details about the relationship status with Mika Singh, and has THIS to say about the swayamvar! Find out what?

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is an Indian actress and model, known for her work in Hindi TV shows, and also a few South Indian movies like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada besides Bollywood movies. She is best known for her role as Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh.

While there were rumors about her and Mika Singh dating for a long time, they had always made it clear, that they were just friends.

But then Akansha Puri made a wild-card entry in the Swayamvar show of Mika Singh and won the show as well.

Recently, we caught up with Akansha at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, and asked her about the status of her relationship with Mika Singh she said, “I think because of the nature of the show, because it is a Swayamwar, and the last picture that goes out is of you with the var mala, so people think every ritual is done on-stage and the show had three girls, out of which one would be a winner and that is me. I have an old bond with Mika ji, which will stay that way, and that is a very special bond for me, and I don’t know if and when there is going to be a stamp on that relationship but he is a part of my life and he will always be”.

She also spoke about the kind of life partner she would want, “Initially there were a lot of checkboxes, but those are not there anymore, I hope I find a nice guy and that I find a guy”.

Akansha Puri was previously in a relationship with Paras Chabbra of Bigg Boss 13 fame and they had a very public break-up.

