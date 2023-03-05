Exclusive! Akansha Puri reveals explosive details about the relationship status with Mika Singh, and has THIS to say about the swayamvar! Find out what?

Akanksha Puri is an Indian actress and model, known for her work in Hindi TV shows, and also a few South Indian movies like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada besides Bollywood movies.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:48
Akansha Puri

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is an Indian actress and model, known for her work in Hindi TV shows, and also a few South Indian movies like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada besides Bollywood movies. She is best known for her role as Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh.

While there were rumors about her and Mika Singh dating for a long time, they had always made it clear, that they were just friends. 

ALSO READ: Really! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Shiv Thakare dating this actress?

But then Akansha Puri made a wild-card entry in the Swayamvar show of Mika Singh and won the show as well.

Recently, we caught up with Akansha at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, and asked her about the status of her relationship with Mika Singh she said, “I think because of the nature of the show, because it is a Swayamwar, and the last picture that goes out is of you with the var mala, so people think every ritual is done on-stage and the show had three girls, out of which one would be a winner and that is me. I have an old bond with Mika ji, which will stay that way, and that is a very special bond for me, and I don’t know if and when there is going to be a stamp on that relationship but he is a part of my life and he will always be”.

She also spoke about the kind of life partner she would want, “Initially there were a lot of checkboxes, but those are not there anymore, I hope I find a nice guy and that I find a guy”.

Akansha Puri was previously in a relationship with Paras Chabbra of Bigg Boss 13 fame and they had a very public break-up.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Akanksha Puri says Mika is not someone whom she will get married to; details inside

Akanksha Puri Vighnaharta Ganesh Parvati TellyChakkar mika di voti Paras Chabbra Bigg Boss Shiv Thakre Mika Ka Swayamvar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Maha Dhamaka! Bhavani and Amba come face-to-face, new revelation brings a BIG storm
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Shocking Twist! Dhara to get blamed for Krish an Prerna’s wedding mishap!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has guarded his personal...
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
MUMBAI:  Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are excited to see her in this feisty role. Gupta...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Angry! Savi not allowed in Satya’s house
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ulka Gupta
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam shares the new log of the upcoming season
Arjit Taneja
Arjit Taneja thrilled to have bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, have started prepping for the show: I’m in it to win it and will give my best
Karanvir Sharma
You can overcome your fears only by facing them: Karanvir Sharma
Megha Chakraborty
Megha Chakraborty's birthday plans!
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy gears up for the ultimate adventure in COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’!