EXCLUSIVE! Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly OPEN UP on the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora as Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and asked them about the show, their reaction and more Check out what the beauteous had to reply.

Any special tips you would like to share with the nayee piidi of YRKKH

Anupamaa always says that every woman needs to be strong in themselves, one shouldn't look down upon themselves. Yes, it is true that family is the most important part of our lives but you also have the right to think about yourself as well, so one must surely keep sometimes time for themselves.

Pranali how was your experience shooting with Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly?

I have been a big fan of her when I was told about the scene, I was really excited and nervous. It has been a delight to work with her.

Yeh Rishta is a legacy and Mohsin & Shivangi are a core part of it. Do you feel pressured handling such a responsibility?

There is no such pressure on one person, everyone has been so helpful and supportive that I haven't experienced any such pressure to prove me. Everything is sailing smoothly for now and I hope it sails the same way ahead, touch wood.

