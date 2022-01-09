EXCLUSIVE! Akshara aka Pranali Rathod reveals when with the famous trio of hers with Shagun Pandey and Anchal Sahu has reunite; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali has been a fashionista and she can carry any look so effortlessly that you would fail to believe that she doesn't belong to that linguistic group in reality. In an exclusive conversation with Pranali aka Akshara, we asked her about her famous trio with, Anchal and Shagun and when would they meet to which she revealed, 'We have been dying to see each other but all of us are extremely busy, our sets are at far and different locations from each other, I am shooting in Film City while Anchal and Shagun are shooting in Naigaon, Mira Road and all so it is kinda difficult to catch but even I hopeful that we would all meet soon. I just don't know when would that happen.

Well, we can't wait to see the trio together, as we all know, three of them are busy playing leads in their respective shows, Pranali as Akshara, Shagun as Meet and Anchal as Parineet. The shows are running absolutely well for them, we are just waiting to see them meet and know what discussion did they have after so long as they catch up.

Currently in Yeh Rishta, Harsh comes with Manjiri to the Mandir for the celebration of Anisha’s wedding. Abhimanyu smiles for the first time seeing Harsh as he gives the bouquet to Akshara, wishing her a happy birthday.

The story gets interesting when Harsh tells Abhimanyu that Kunal is coming home soon, leaving Abhimanyu happy. For the first time, Abhimanyu hugs Harsh and they both reconcile their relationship.

On the other hand, Aarohi makes sure that Neil doesn’t miss this moment so she makes him see it and makes him feel inferior. Harsh thanks Manjiri for bringing up Abhimanyu and Neil so well.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi is going crazy as Akshara has one more suitor

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.