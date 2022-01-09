EXCLUSIVE! Akshara aka Pranali Rathod reveals when with the famous trio of hers with Shagun Pandey and Anchal Sahu has reunite; Deets Inside

Aarohi makes sure that Neil doesn’t miss this moment so she makes him see it and makes him feel inferior. Harsh thanks Manjiri for bringing up Abhimanyu and Neil so well.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 07:30
Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali has been a fashionista and she can carry any look so effortlessly that you would fail to believe that she doesn't belong to that linguistic group in reality. In an exclusive conversation with Pranali aka Akshara, we asked her about her famous trio with, Anchal and Shagun and when would they meet to which she revealed, 'We have been dying to see each other but all of us are extremely busy, our sets are at far and different locations from each other, I am shooting in Film City while Anchal and Shagun are shooting in Naigaon, Mira Road and all so it is kinda difficult to catch but even I hopeful that we would all meet soon. I just don't know when would that happen. 

Well, we can't wait to see the trio together, as we all know, three of them are busy playing leads in their respective shows, Pranali as Akshara, Shagun as Meet and Anchal as Parineet. The shows are running absolutely well for them, we are just waiting to see them meet and know what discussion did they have after so long as they catch up. 

Currently in Yeh Rishta, Harsh comes with Manjiri to the Mandir for the celebration of Anisha’s wedding. Abhimanyu smiles for the first time seeing Harsh as he gives the bouquet to Akshara, wishing her a happy birthday. 

The story gets interesting when Harsh tells Abhimanyu that Kunal is coming home soon, leaving Abhimanyu happy. For the first time, Abhimanyu hugs Harsh and they both reconcile their relationship. 

On the other hand, Aarohi makes sure that Neil doesn’t miss this moment so she makes him see it and makes him feel inferior. Harsh thanks Manjiri for bringing up Abhimanyu and Neil so well.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi is going crazy as Akshara has one more suitor

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 07:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Prince Narula reveals his Bollywood dream; says “The industry is already launching their kids and relatives where will they have time for us”
MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Anupamaa: Superb! Vanraj and Anupama bond together as grandparents, happy over the next phase
MUMBAI:Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Must Read! Here are some unknown facts about 'Rajjo' fame actress Celesti Bairagey, Scroll down to know her better
MUMBAI: Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey has been talk of the tinsel town. Her charm and cuteness have stole everyone's...
Channa Mereya: Awesome! Aditya to learn the truth, will declare Ginni as his lawfully-wedded wife
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
EXCLUSIVE! Akshara aka Pranali Rathod reveals when with the famous trio of hers with Shagun Pandey and Anchal Sahu has reunite; Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Akshara is keen on seeing Abhimanyu, wants to explain why she left
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Recent Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
Latest Video