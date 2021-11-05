EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva Raavi, his hobbies and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Well, Apart from the angry Shiva we have the Mr Cool Dev in the show who is practically busy striking the perfect balance between his family, work and his love story but often gets stuck in some absolutely entertaining situations. We got in touch with the dapper and got some interesting answers to our questions to check it out:

Who is Akshay and what are his hobbies?

Akshay is a dreamer, super energetic and full of life, he is a complete Bollywood person, he loves to dance all the time, always in search of happy positive vibes. Talking about my hobbies, I love dancing, doing action scenes. Nowadays in daily soaps as well we do get to do many things but still, I would say Akshay is not this guy that you see on screen as Dev.

If you get a chance to explore characters what would want to go ahead with?

Recently, we did Ramleela in Pandya Store, so while performing that scenes I realised that my command of Hindi would really become a new avenue to explore for me. So if I get a historical drama with action scenes would be an interesting opportunity for me. So yes! I would love to do something mythological.

What advice would you like to give to Shiva and Raavi?

Dev is always in regret that he is the reason behind Shiva and Raavi's marriage and issues, his only advice would be that they blur their differences and express their emotions to each other. They have been going through a lot and they both know that there is love between them but are hesitant to accept it.

