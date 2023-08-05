Exclusive! Akshay Dandeka and Santosh Shikhare roped in for Vajra Productions next starring Yukti Kapoor

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Star Plus is one such channel that is currently entertaining its ardent viewers with shows like Faltu, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Vajra Productions is set to roll out a new show on Star Plus soon.

Vajra Productions was founded by the famous Marathi actress and producer Shweta Shinde and film Director Sanjay Khamb, in 2016.

As per reports Actor Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar have been roped in for the show and we have some more exclusive updates for you.

As per sources, Actors Akshay Dandekar and Santosh Shikahre have been roped in for the show.

We previously reported about actors Swati Tarar, Saloni Rathi, Divya Shetty, Anil Avhad, and Anand Raut being a part of the show.

Nothing is known about the plot of the characters yet but as soon as we have our hands on the details we will let our audiences know.

