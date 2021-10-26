Exclusive: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Diwali special episode

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts it, and the audiences love to watch him as the host of the show.

As we have seen, many Bollywood personalities grace the show and play for a cause.

Soon, the show will air a Diwali special in its Shaandaar Shukravaar episode.

We hear that Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be sitting in the hot seat and celebrating the festival of Diwali with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen promoting their forthcoming film Sooryavanshi. Set to release on the big screens on November 5, 2021, after a long wait, this movie has been creating waves ever since its announcement. Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Sooryavanshi’ will also witness cameos by Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh).

For the initiated, Akshay Kumar will be next seen featuring in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Mission Cinderella’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘OMG 2’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ while Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’ in her kitty.

Whereas apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mayday directed by Ajay Devgn, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, among others.