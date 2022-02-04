EXCLUSIVE! Akshaya Bhingarde enters Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, has a major connection with Gopika, shares interesting insights about her character and much more

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe that launched last year on a grand note, is working wonders on the small screens.

Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel's iconic trio teamed up once again for this show.

The viewers are loving how the show's story has progressed so far.

Gopika and Saksham's romance is at its peak and it is simply a delight for the fans.

While the current track of the show is focussing on how Priya is creating problems for Gopika and Saksham, the makers are also gearing up for a major twist in the story.

A new character is recently introduced in the show and the mystery behind that new person will soon be out.

We have seen in the previous episode how Keshav and Minal are hiding a major truth from the entire Modi family.

Mithila has suspected both of them and also managed to meet that lady but someone she escaped.

Well, it is none other than actress Akshaya Bhingarde who has recently made an entry in the show.

We have learnt that Akshaya's character will be having a deep connection with Gopika and soon there will be a shocking revelation taking place.

TellyChakkar got in a quick chat with Akshaya who spilt some interesting beans on her character.

Talking about her character, Akshaya said, "Keshav has locked me in a room for almost 15 to 20 years now. The viewers will soon come to know why I have been kept like this and what connection I have with the Modi family. The viewers will also come to know that I have a connection with Gopika. People have come to know that I am Gopika's mother. But how the makers will reveal that in the show ahead is quite interesting.

Further revealing about her character, she said, "I have not been told if my character will be negative or positive. Keshav has kept me like this for years and I have returned to take revenge from everyone. My character is not able to recollect what has happened with her. But slowly when she comes to know about it, the viewers will get to see how she reacts. She is currently in trauma."

Talking about her experience so far shooting with the star cast, Akshaya said, "My experience has been great. I have seen Rupal ji ever since my childhood. During my first scene with her, I had to strangle Rupal ji and I got very conscious. She made me very comfortable. Rupal ji is very sweet and professional and I am going to get to learn a lot of things from her."

Akshaya's character's revelation will definitely bring many twists and turns in the story.

