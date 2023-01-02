Exclusive! Akshit Sukhija roped in for Dangal TV’s next

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.

As per sources, Akshit Sukhija is roped in for an upcoming Dangal TV show. The title of the show is yet to be revealed. However, according to our sources, it’s going to be produced by Full Focus Productions.

Akshit Sukhija is recognized for his role in the show Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from this, he has also given his acting contributions in projects like Shubharambh, Lakshmi Ghar Aayi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

It’ll be surely interesting to see what Dangal TV comes up with next.

Are you excited to see Akshit Sukhija on screen once again?

